HC Wainwright Increases Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Price Target to $5.00

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $0.20 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.26% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 10.2 %
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virios Therapeutics
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.