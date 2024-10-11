HC Wainwright Increases Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Price Target to $5.00

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $0.20 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virios Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.