Head to Head Contrast: Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) vs. Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A Curaleaf -18.59% -14.75% -5.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $8.23 million 0.04 -$22.68 million ($1,115.67) 0.00 Curaleaf $1.35 billion 1.40 -$281.20 million ($0.39) -7.46

This table compares Smart for Life and Curaleaf”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Smart for Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart for Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Smart for Life has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curaleaf has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smart for Life and Curaleaf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Curaleaf 0 0 1 0 3.00

Curaleaf has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 114.78%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Smart for Life.

Summary

Smart for Life beats Curaleaf on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers. The company also provides various nutritional products, including antioxidant rich supplements, plant-based proteins, alkalizing nutrients, and weight management products. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

