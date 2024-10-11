Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

TSE HWX opened at C$6.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.20. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$5.88 and a 12 month high of C$8.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$164.28 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 38.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6296296 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

