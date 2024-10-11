Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.58 and last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 35898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth $46,626,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2,309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 681,412 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 329,095 shares during the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth about $13,714,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,601,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

