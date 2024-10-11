Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HELE stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.77. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $127.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 48.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 193,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Helen of Troy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

