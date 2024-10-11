Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 25% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 101,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 98,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

