Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 25% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 101,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 98,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Hemostemix Trading Up 16.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.