Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 160.0% in September

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.1 %

HENOY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,355. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $23.52.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

