Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 134 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in RTX by 1,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,256 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in RTX by 47.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after purchasing an additional 792,830 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $42,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $122.94 on Friday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.20.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.67%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research upped their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

