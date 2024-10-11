Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $195,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $233,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 8,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 268.1% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 20,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.15.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABT opened at $115.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.26. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $201.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

