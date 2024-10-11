Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 1.1 %

TGT opened at $155.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.60. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

