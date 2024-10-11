Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 401 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 163.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.4 %

CCI opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.30%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.