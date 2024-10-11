HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

DINO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.82.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.97. 248,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in HF Sinclair by 122.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.