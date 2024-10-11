HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $44.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.82.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.