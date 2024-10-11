Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $420.00 and last traded at $419.09, with a volume of 322457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.38.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.18 and a 200-day moving average of $356.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 21.2% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.9% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.