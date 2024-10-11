Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Short Interest Down 54.0% in September

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,095,700 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the September 15th total of 6,725,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,579.8 days.

Home Product Center Public Stock Down 25.6 %

HPCRF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 4,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. Home Product Center Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Home Product Center Public Company Profile

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in various goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and offers related services to retail businesses.

