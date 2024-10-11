Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $235.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $213.60 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average is $204.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,230,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 125.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

