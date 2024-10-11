HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

HP Trading Up 0.5 %

HPQ stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $39.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

