Hudson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $28,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $95.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.99.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

