Hudson Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 1.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 441,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,171,000 after buying an additional 38,924 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,121.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $135,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,666.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $131,121.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $8,442,442. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.04.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.