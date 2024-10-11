Hudson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.