Hudson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $145.84.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.14.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

