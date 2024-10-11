Hudson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.7% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,396.5% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 371,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in AT&T by 20.8% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 11,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 54,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

