Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $168.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $187.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

