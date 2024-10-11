Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HUMA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Humacyte to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of HUMA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,448. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Humacyte

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,455.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares in the company, valued at $28,896,373.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,695,455.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares in the company, valued at $28,896,373.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dale A. Sander sold 39,389 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $263,118.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 32.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Humacyte by 504.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 1,334,641 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 1,018.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 233,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

