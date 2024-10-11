Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Humana were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $3,456,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Humana by 3.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 472.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Humana by 113.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $402.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

Humana Trading Up 2.4 %

HUM opened at $251.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.