Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.29.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ichor in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. Ichor has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.
