IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $29.92. 179,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 861,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDYA. Lifesci Capital upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,889,000 after acquiring an additional 535,909 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 508,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,668,000 after buying an additional 504,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

