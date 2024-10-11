IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.00.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $473.28 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.71. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

