IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Lowered to $575.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $630.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.13.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.9 %

IDXX stock traded up $9.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.38. The company had a trading volume of 58,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,835. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.56. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.