Ignition (FBTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $480,553.70

Ignition (FBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Ignition has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Ignition token can now be bought for approximately $62,827.60 or 0.99403592 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $25.07 million and $480,553.70 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 938 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 527.89788544 with 1,494.9109229 in circulation. The last known price of Ignition is 60,402.1436248 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $574,914.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

