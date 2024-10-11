Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,469,000 after purchasing an additional 119,921 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after buying an additional 133,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after buying an additional 180,458 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.93. The stock had a trading volume of 138,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

