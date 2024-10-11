Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 258.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,162,378 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter worth $9,266,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the first quarter valued at $11,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,703,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

