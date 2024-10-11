IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 105,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 284,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

IMPACT Silver Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.72 million during the quarter. IMPACT Silver had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

