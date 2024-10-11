Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.97. 536,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,623,463. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.