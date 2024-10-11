Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 825 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,593,000 after acquiring an additional 37,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Churchill Downs by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,560,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,881,000 after acquiring an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 846,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,723,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $146.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.63. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

