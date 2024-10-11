Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 350 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $133.82. The company had a trading volume of 42,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $136.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.80 and a 200-day moving average of $125.67.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.