Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 350 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $133.82. The company had a trading volume of 42,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $136.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.80 and a 200-day moving average of $125.67.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

