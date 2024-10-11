Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 4,770 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,084. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.45. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

