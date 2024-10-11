Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 5,950 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 122,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 346,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,461 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

PFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. 297,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $33.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

