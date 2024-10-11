Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.41. 179,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 373,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday.

Get Indivior alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INDV

Indivior Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 746.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Indivior by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.