ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
ING Groep Stock Performance
ING Groep stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.72.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
