ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ING Groep (NYSE:INGGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:INGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 57.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

