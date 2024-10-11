Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 2,650.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 16.3 %

Shares of Innovative Eyewear stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 39,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,225. Innovative Eyewear has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

About Innovative Eyewear

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants and ChatGPT to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers smart eyewear under the Lyte XL brand; and Nautica Powered by Lucyd smart eyewear collection and various branded accessories, including a power brick, cleaning cloth, and a slipcase adorned.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.