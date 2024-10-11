Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Innovative Food Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVFH opened at $1.39 on Friday. Innovative Food has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

