InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Noble Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 3.0 %

InPlay Oil Increases Dividend

IPOOF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0111 per share. This is an increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

