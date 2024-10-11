Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Buys £149.20 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £149.20 ($195.26).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 27 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.22) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($195.05).
- On Monday, August 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 33 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £153.12 ($200.39).
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 372.20 ($4.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £560.12 million, a P/E ratio of 620.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 473.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 468.59. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 278 ($3.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 882 ($11.54).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
