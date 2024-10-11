Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Buys £149.20 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £149.20 ($195.26).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 27 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.22) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($195.05).

On Monday, August 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 33 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £153.12 ($200.39).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 372.20 ($4.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £560.12 million, a P/E ratio of 620.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 473.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 468.59. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 278 ($3.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 882 ($11.54).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.98) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 375 ($4.91) to GBX 620 ($8.11) in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 556.60 ($7.28).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

