Insider Buying: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Buys $24,738.75 in Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $24,738.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,499.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.6 %

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 983,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,048,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $2,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MWA

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.