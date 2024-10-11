Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells 16,516 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 16,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $363,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACM Research Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 1,197.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

