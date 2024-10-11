Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $35,350.54 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 4,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $35,350.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,513.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arteris Price Performance
NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.35 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $282.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 274.66% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arteris
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.