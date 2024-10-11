Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CTO Sells 5,172 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,172 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $982,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 204,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,780,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.06. 2,968,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,319. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 115,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,435,095,000 after acquiring an additional 326,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.