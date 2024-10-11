Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 986 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $28,327.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,490.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of CSTL stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $781.28 million, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $32.53.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Castle Biosciences
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Castle Biosciences
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.