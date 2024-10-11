Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 986 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $28,327.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,490.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $781.28 million, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $32.53.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,675 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 132,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 47.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

