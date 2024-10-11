Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,675. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Coastal Financial Stock Up 4.5 %
CCB stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. 90,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.24. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $57.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCB. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coastal Financial
Coastal Financial Company Profile
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coastal Financial
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.